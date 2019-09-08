BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A group of Brevard County organizations teamed up to help those in the storm-ravaged northern Bahamas.

It was quite the effort with organizations like Keep Brevard Beautiful and volunteers collected thousands of items Saturday.

Supplies were unloaded from box trucks on a semi-truck. A human chain worked hard to load the truck throughout the day.

The young ones know how essential these supplies for the people in the Bahamas. A cub scout troop from Titusville assisted.

"Because they need help," said scout Elijah Cabral.

Nancy Spencer from Brevard County saw the devastation in the Bahamas and wanted to lend a helping hand.

"Everyone here is pretty much volunteers," she said.

A lot of the boxes filled with canned goods and other non-perishables. Around 25,000 items collected and loaded up.

One of the leaders Saturday's effort.

“Anything we can do to help is what we are trying to do the community putting together a great effort looking forward to help the people in the Bahamas,” said Bryan Bobbitt with Keep Brevard Beautiful.

With all the hard work from all the volunteers the semi-truck really getting full with supplies by Saturday evening. The Semi will be going to Ft. Lauderdale airport, and then loaded to planes to go the Bahamas.