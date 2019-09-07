WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — A Central Florida family with ties to the Bahamas is waiting to learn if their loved one survived Hurricane Dorian's wrath.

Family members concerned with Freeport man still missing

Central Florida family has not heard from Charles "Dean" Crawford

Winter Garden resident Rosemarie Solomon hoping to hear from her nephew

The last time they heard from Charles "Dean" Crawford was on Facebook the day before the storm slammed the islands. Crawford was was born in Freeport.

The computer engineer decided to return home a couple months ago. Winter Garden resident Rosemarie Solomon is hoping to hear her nephew survived.

"My nephew is a wonderful young man, loving kind," Solomon said. "He's a person that cares so much about his family. He loves his family very much."

His connection to his family is what makes Crawford's mother worried now.

Solomon said about her sister, "She was like he's gone because if he wasn't he would have called."

Crawford's faith is what gives her hope.

"I believe in my heart that he is OK. I believe that he has no phone and he has no way of contacting. That's my faith. You got to keep on trusting God," she said.

Solomon is planning a mission trip to the Bahamas.

She says her main goal is to let the Bahamian people know God has not forgotten them.