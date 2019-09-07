RALEIGH, N.C. - State officials are now focused on assessing damage, aiding those affected by Hurricane Dorian and reopening closed roads. Gov. Roy Cooper and others are Saturday surveying damage in the Outer Banks and Carteret County.

Major Gen. Jim Ernst said the North Carolina National Guard had already flown half a dozen missions to Ocracoke Island, which was inundated by Hurricane Dorian's storm surge.

The missions included airlifting a 79-year-old man who suffered a medical emergency. Department of Transportation Secretary Jim Trogdon said officials are working to reestablish ferry service to the island as quickly as possible. He said he hopes ferry service can resume by 8 a.m. Saturday.

Gov. Roy Cooper said officials have not yet received any reports of serious injuries or deaths as a result of the storm. Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry said the state is beginning to demobilize unneeded resources. He said the state's damage assessment plan has been finalized and that damage assessments will begin Saturday morning.

At 9:30 a.m. Saturday, thousands of Duke Energy customers remained without power, chiefly in coastal regions. In Carteret County, 3,897 customers were without power. In Craven County, 3,619 customers remained without power. Statewide, Duke reported 11,908 customers were without power. In South Carolina, less than 50 customers were without power. Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative, meanwhile, reported that as of 9:30 a.m., only 2,300 of its customers remained without power.



Trogdon said many of the state's road closures are due to downed trees blocking roadways. He said NCDOT crews are working to remove the debris and reopen the roads. He said drivers should be cautious when driving on newly reopened roads.

“They will be cleared from the travel lanes and a few feet into the shoulder, but some of the tree and the root ball may still be within the right of way and could still present a hazard,” he said.

Cooper said he plans to visit some of the hardest-hit areas along the coast on Saturday.

Looks like there won't be any travel on NC-12 in Ocracoke for awhile. #HurricaneDorian was brutal on this road. Credit: @NCDOT_NC12 pic.twitter.com/MiWpSkMfuz — Spectrum News ILM (@SpecNewsILM) September 7, 2019

.@TidelandEMC says they experienced historic flooding in Ocracoke. Their office had about 6 inches of water inside. #HurricaneDorian pic.twitter.com/gwqIKn2EPj — Spectrum News ILM (@SpecNewsILM) September 6, 2019

Haven’t seen this before. Darrell’s Seafood Restaurant set up an aqua damn outside of their business. From where I am, looks like it prevented flooding! @SpecNewsRDU pic.twitter.com/2C9G1Csnlb — Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) September 6, 2019

DAMAGE ACROSS THE COAST



Spectrum News reporter Evan Sery learned from NOAA that the agency is "very certain" a tornado tore through parts of Wilson County Thursday night. On Friday, the National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Mar-Mac and that an EF-1 tornado happened in Saratoga.



At one home, a tree was uprooted and another snapped and fell on a vehicle. In Mar-Mac, a vehicle was tossed several yards. Numerous hardwood trees were uprooted.



A weak EF-0 tornado briefly touched down Friday afternoon in Smithfield. At least one home was damaged, and several tree limbs were snapped.



Meanwhile, in Emerald Isle, sections of roadway near the Boardwalk RV Park will remain closed as crews secure tornado related debris. Contractors are scheduled to begin debris removal, from the public right of way only, on Monday.

.@NOAA tells me they are very certain a tornado tore through parts of Wilson last night. Here’s an aerial shot of the devastation to one person’s home. I’ve circled 2 massive trees..one uprooted, the other snapping and falling on a vehicle. @SpecNewsRDU Credit: Shannon McKinnon pic.twitter.com/QLjQMMwYdn — Evan Sery (@evanserytv) September 6, 2019

There were still downed cable and phone lines in some areas of Atlantic Beach, although the town curfew has been lifted. The city deployed stormwater pumps throughout town and many of its streets.



Off Ocracoke Island, air evacuations were needed.



"Due to the conditions on Ocracoke Island, we are dispatching air transportation units to help evacuate residents that need to leave," Hyde County officials said Friday afternoon.



The air units took residents to Dare County, where there's a shelter. Priority was being given to seniors, anyone with medical needs, or those who have other special circumstances.



Hurriance Dorian made landfall over Cape Hatteras in North Carolina at 8:35 a.m. Friday.