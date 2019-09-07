ORLANDO, Fla. — Drier air will remain in control of our weather for today and Sunday.

This will keep the rain chances low for both days. High temperatures will heat up with more sunshine and less rain. Highs today will be close to records in spots with temperatures reaching the middle 90s for many spots.

The average high in Orlando is 90 degrees.

The City Beautiful will be well above this for the weekend. Morning temperatures will start out in the middle to upper 70s.

Winds will be out of the west and southwest today. This westerly wind component will lead to the near record high temperatures for the weekend.

Moisture will start to increase once our wind pattern starts to shift by mid to late week. The coverage of rain will remain at 10 to 20 percent for Monday and Tuesday.

By mid to late week, the winds will start to shift out of the southeast. This will lead to a slightly higher coverage of rain. The coverage will return to 30 percent by week’s end, which is a little more typical for mid-September in Central Florida.

Temperatures will fall back closer to average. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

TROPICAL UPDATE

Dorian continues to move to the north-northeast over the waters of the Atlantic off the coast of the Northeastern U.S.

It is expected to weaken some today, but Dorian is expected to move over Nova Scotia with hurricane-force winds. Dorian is then forecast to become a powerful post-tropical cyclone over eastern Canada tonight or early Sunday.

Gabrielle is over the open waters of the Central Atlantic. This will not impact any land.

Another broad area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave is producing disorganized showers and storms a couple hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Gradual development of this system is possible and a tropical depression could form by the middle of next week while the system moves westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

Surfing conditions will be very poor today. There will be a trace of a swell. Wave heights will be running at 1 to 2 feet.

The risk of rip currents is moderate and it is always best to swim within sight of lifeguard and never alone.

Ocean temperatures are low to mid-80s. The ultraviolet index is very high, which means sunburn could happen in about 15 minutes or less.

If you’re boating, conditions will be improving.

The winds will be out of the southeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be running at 1 to 2 feet with a light chop on the intracoastal.

