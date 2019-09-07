DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Daytona Beach man is facing charges after being accused of threatening to commit a mass shooting.

Daytona man charged with threatening a mass shooting

Sheriff's Office: Leo Arong Junior made the threats

FDLE notified Volusia Sheriff's Office

According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, 45-year-old Leo Arong Junior made the threats while commenting on a YouTube video.

Officials said Arong threatened to murder as many people as he could and also made threats toward Jews. Arong was arrested Thursday after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement notified the Volusia Sheriff’s Office of the threats

FDLE and Daytona Beach Police assisted in the investigation.

Arong was charged with making written threats to kill or harm in a mass shooting or act of terrorism, a second-degree felony. Arong, an Army veteran, was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail where he remains held with no bail allowed.

Leo Arong Jr. of Beville Road, Daytona Beach, was arrested Thursday after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) notified the Volusia Sheriff’s Office of the threats, which were traced to Arong. (Volusia County Jail)