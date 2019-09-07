The sudden shutdown of a Clifton Park payroll company is impacting employees of businesses in the Capital Region and nationwide.

MyPayroll HR closed without notifying clients and consumers, leaving some with negative bank account balances — including The Shop in downtown Troy.

The Shop's managers say they heard from employees they were missing funds from their paychecks and that's when they found out about the "MyPayroll HR" closure. One manager we spoke with said people are upset.

"You know these people have bills to pay, families to feed. I have a kitchen employee with two kids who is negative $230 in his bank account right now because of this money being taken back by this third party bank," said Jared Barton, The Shop operations manager.

The Shop says it may use paper checks for the next paycheck.

Governor Cuomo is now calling on the Department of Financial Services to investigate the company's closing. If you think you may have been impacted, you can file a complaint with that department either online or by phone.