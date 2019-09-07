GRAND BAHAMA ISLAND — Hurricane Dorian continues to head north along the U.S. coast as the Bahamas continues to deal with the devastation the storm left behind.

It could take months, even years, for the islands there to rebuild.

Dorian slammed Grand Bahama Island and Abaco on September 1 as a Category 5 hurricane with 185 mph winds and stalled there for almost three days. Communities on both islands are isolated by flood waters and debris.

Officials are saying they still don’t know the full extent of the damage or how many people have died. The reported death toll is 43.

According to the United Nations, more than 70,000 people there are in need of food, water and medicine. Getting help to hard-hit areas has been anything but easy – with delays and lack of coordination.

Folks who survived the storm don’t know what’s next for them.

"It's total devastation on the island. It's chaos really," said one survivor. "Words really can't explain what has taken place... Things are only going to get worse I guess."

A doctor leading a team of more than 60 medical volunteers said it is a difficult situation. "It’s very difficult because your hands are tied," said Cardiologist Dr. Pablo Guzman. "Resources are limited, you need to assess the situation and understand what you can and can not do."