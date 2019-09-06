SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. -- The threat from Dorian may be over for Central Florida residents, but flooding concerns remain for some Seminole County residents.

Sand bag station opens at Fort Lake Park near Geneva

For residents along Lake Harney, which is part of the St. Johns River

River reached near flood stage before Hurricane Dorian

While many sand bag locations have closed now, one in the Geneva area of Seminole County just opened up.

Seminole County opened up the self-serve sand bag station Friday morning at Fort Lane Park near Geneva. It’s for people who live along Lake Harney, which is part of the St. Johns River.

The river there reached near flood stage even before the potential threat from Dorian.

Rain that falls in Central Florida and along the coast eventually runs through the area – and often causes flooding problems – even just from the regular rainy season.

Joyce McQuay says while Dorian may have passed by, the flooding worries never really go away for people who live in her community. She says homeowners are constantly trying to find ways to protect their homes from potential floodwaters.

“Because everybody has low land, and everybody needs to make a walkway up to their doorway, and then what’s leftover they’ll get and they’ll spread it in the street because that’s the way it is out here,” said Joyce McQuay, who lives along Lake Harney.

McQuay says she’s going to grab some sand bags and she expects her neighbors to as well. She says the bags and sand pile will likely be gone within a few days.​