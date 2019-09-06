It's a casino supporters thought would bring an economic jackpot to Sullivan County but Resorts World Catskills has been losing millions since its opening back in 2018.

The $1.2 billion resort includes a hotel, table games, slot machines, and now a sports book officially up and running. Thursday, they celebrated with some star-power on hand from Knicks Legends John Starks and Larry Johnson.

"It's very exciting, it's been a long time building to this. We put a lot of man hours into it [and] it's finally here," said VP Jack Kennedy of Table Games.

Recently, the casino's parent company, Empire Resorts, announced an agreement for the company to sell all outstanding equity — making it completely privately owned.

"And of course we've all heard the rumors, and everybody's talked about it, everybody in Sullivan County has talked about it. At that point once they are fully privately owned, going bankrupt, filing for bankruptcy, and then being able to sell off the stock — which certainly makes an awful lot of sense considering their debt service on the casino," said Monticello Mayor Gary Somers.

Even with the casino's financial struggles, the hope is with the opening of the sports book, more people will flock to the casino and it will cast a wider net and attract a different kind of gamer.

"And I think one of the things that's important to the area for the sports book is it brings a different group of people than who would be going there to gamble," Somers said.

Somers was a shareholder back when the company was public and says he has high hopes for the sports book.

"In the interim of gambling, they want another outlet, so the sports is going to bring all the young people in, and then the young people are going to go to the tables, and they're going to stay here all day to watch their games," Somers said.

The sports book includes 35, flat screen TV's, more than a dozen betting kiosks, and enough seating for 100 people.