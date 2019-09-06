FLORIDA — During Hurricane Dorian, several local law enforcement officers went above and beyond the call of duty to protect and serve imperiled animals during the storm.

Daytona Beach Police officers saved 2 trapped kittens

Flagler Co. Sheriff's Office Deputy helped save 5 baby sea turtles

Body cam video released by the Daytona Beach Police Department shows officers rescuing two trapped black kittens.

“A resident in the area met with one of our officers, told us she heard a couple of kittens that were apparently trapped in between two fences,” said police spokesperson Messod Bendayan.

The officers worked diligently to work the kittens out from between the boards without hurting them.

“This is the whole point of wearing the badge — it's to help people out when they really need it and sometimes not just people, animals too," said Bendayan.

Meanwhile over in Flagler County, Flagler Sheriff's Office Deputy Sgt. Gregory Tietje also stepped up to help some aquatic residents in Mala Compra.

“I had seen something crawl by, I honestly thought it was a frog at first, so I just went up to the beach approach, checked on the weather and then when I came back there was a baby sea turtle next to my car," Tietje said.

After returning that turtle to the ocean he found a few more, this time hiding in the beach bathroom.

"I guess they are attracted to the light and with no moon," he explained. "Because of the storm they went to the bathroom light."

All in all, he ended up saving five turtles.

“I’m just glad I was able to save five of them, anyway, i do not know what happened to the rest of them, hopefully they all made it to the ocean," said Tietje.

The woman who called the police ended up taking the kittens in, along with the suggestion to name them Dorian.

As for the turtles, Tietje says he stood there and made sure each one made its way out to sea.