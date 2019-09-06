SANFORD, Fla. — A charter flight company that normally takes passengers to The Bahamas, is now planning on taking hurricane supplies.

Air Unlimited started a relief effort on Wednesday, and so far the group has accepted hundreds of pounds of supplies.

Allegiant Air agreed Friday to fly supplies using one of their cargo jets.

MRE meals are flying off the truck inside Air Unlimited's hangar in Sanford — hundreds of them, and each has a personalized note. There are also handwritten notes with crayon pictures.

Melanie Held has friends at Air Unlimited, and decided to volunteer her time.

“We've got everything categorized into sections," Held said. "We're sorting, we're weighing, and now we're just waiting to get the items on the planes.”

Enter the “War Room”. State Rep. Scott Plakon sent his team over to Air Unlimited's headquarters to handle logistics.

“Florida's always had a unique relationship with the people of the Bahamas, and I know there is a lot of goodwill among Floridians to do what we can to help,” Plakon said.

The immediate concern is safety for crews landing on the hurricane ravaged islands.

“Almost mob control when these planes are hitting the ground if we don't have a secure area,” said volunteer Scott Kilmer.

The goal is to get supplies to Abaco Island, and the team discovered that Disney-owned Castaway Cay has an ideal airstrip.

Air Unlimited is collecting first aid kits, rope, flashlights, hygiene products and more.

You can drop off items at 4130 Centerline Lane, Sanford, FL 32773.