ORLANDO, Fla. — Giving 4 Hope, a nonprofit organization offering help to families impacted by natural disasters, is collecting and donating Hurricane Dorian relief packages for Bahamians.

Organizers plan to fly the much-needed goods such as food, water, cleaning material, blue tarps and much more to the Bahamas were they'll be distributed. Donations can be made at 83 Nilson Way, Orlando, FL.

1. Giving 4 Hope is made up of Central Florida flight attendants and pilots.

2. One of the pilots, Captain Larry Munro, is a fifth-generation Bahamian. ​"Our people are made up of sinew, limestone rocks, salt water, coconut trees, we’re very tough," he said.

3. Edgar Avila, the organization's founder, was born in Puerto Rico and her family was impacted by Hurricane Maria on her island. She said she noticed many similarities between the Bahamas and her island. “[I felt] we definitely have to do something about it. I couldn’t stay put and not do something after what we experienced in Puerto Rico," she said.

4. Captain Munro plans to fly the plane to deliver the goods. The nonprofit plans to make its first trip on Monday but it depends on approval of U.S. Coast Guards. Much of the airport runways were compromised by Hurricane Dorian.

5. The nonprofit plans to help the Bahamas as long as needed. It's motto is "Recovery is a marathon not a sprint."