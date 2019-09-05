ORLANDO, Fla. – In the wake of the devastation in the Bahamas so many people want to help out but you need to be careful and make sure the organizations you are donating resources to are legitimate. State leaders are asking people across Florida to be cautious and watch out for those who may want to take advantage of their generosity.

Hurricane Dorian ripped through the Bahamas leaving more than a dozen people dead and the island nation in turmoil. Meanwhile many Floridians have already launched relief efforts and started supporting people in the Bahama but while there is a big outpouring of help and support, state leaders say they “are seeing scammers rush in to prey on the good intentions of generous Floridians.” That coming directly from State Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Moody released video Thursday encouraging people to be mindful of where they send donations. Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried gave this warning to people looking to take advantage by stealing charitable donations for hurricane relief efforts.

“Shame on you and we have a zero tolerance in the state of Florida for any of these types of issues and we will go after you,” Fried said.

Popular website Gofundme is also helping to make sure people are donating to legitimate causes by adding a special section on the website that lists verified campaigns created to help people in the Bahamas.

The Attorney General’s office says everyone needs to be mindful to donate to reputable charities now instead of waiting until people reach out to them. They also suggest avoiding solicitors who use high-pressure tactics and also be sure to check charity navigator dot org, a website that helps you navigate non-profits. Finally the AG’s office suggests people find out if your donation will go to overhead or administrative costs.

"The last thing we want is that you are opening up your heart and opening up your pocket books and your wallets and being taken advantage of," Fried said.

This goes for those looking to take advantage by price gouging as well. You can fill out a complaint at myfloridalegal.com.