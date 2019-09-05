KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The testimony is underway for the trial of Everett Miller, the man accused of killing two Kissimmee Police officers in 2017.

Sgt. Sam Howard, Officer Matthew Baxter were killed in 2017

Trial was put on hold because of Hurricane Dorian

Jurors were shown photos of the crime scene and they heard 911 calls from the night Sgt. Sam Howard and Officer Matthew Baxter were killed.

The jurors also heard from one of the first officers to reach Howard and Baxter after they were shot.

Sgt. Stacey Baseggio said she tried to help Baxter, but his lips were blue at the time and he had no sign of life.

“People were screaming that the air was not going in. People were screaming for Sam to wake up," Baseggio said. "Put the gloves on, repositioned Matthew's head…I am also a CPR instructor. So repositioned his head, I scooped out masses of body fluids and things that were inside his mouth at the time.”

The state argues that there was a heightened level of premeditation on Miller’s part.

While the defense is trying to show Miller had a diminished mental capacity at the time, but the judge overruled that motion.

Opening statements actually took place last week, but the judge then put the trial on hold because of Hurricane Dorian.

