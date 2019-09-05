Construction on North Main Street in Elmira has been going on for months. It's been tough for neighbors.

"Given that it is the heart of the city, it does make getting around very difficult. I think that's one of the reasons people that have been in business here for a while are having a hard time keeping their head above water," said resident, Jan Miller.

Businesses like Savino's Liquor and Wines. In a statement owners said the ongoing construction "made it impossible to continue operations." It's a result some people feared.

"We were kind of nervous that they might close because this is our central liquor store, it's very easy for us downtown workers to stop over here. This has been a kind of headache for all of us," said Kim Eveland.

Elmira's City Manager Mike Collins said he "hates to see the long-time business leave." The Cultural Connector Project was apporved by a prior administration, and the goal is to bridge the gap between Elmira college and downtown.

"Unfortunately progress can sometimes rollover some of the folks that have been here for a long time. It's important to have progress but there's usually some kind of sacrifice that needs to be made in the process," said Jan Miller.

Neighbors hope that it will all be worth it by the end of the project.

"Ultimately I think it's going to be very good for the area. Good for the community, good for the county," said Miller.

City officials expect construction to be complete by the end of this year.