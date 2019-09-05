ORLANDO, Fla. -- Several Hispanic nonprofit organizations are teaming up to help Bahamians, those affected by Hurricane Dorian.

They plan to collect goods at three collection sites and then send them out using 20 cargo planes.

1. More than a dozen Hispanic organizations are teaming up to help Bahamians impacted by Hurricane Dorian including the Hispanic Federation, Latino Justice PRLDEF, Kaleo Church, Legal Services Clinic, etc.

2. Organizers plan to collect items at three collection sites. The drive begins Friday at Kaleo Ministries in Orlando from noon to 6:00 p.m.

3. They plan to transport the donations using 20 cargo planes.

4. According to the Bahamas Minister of Health, the death toll in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian is more than 20. The number is expected to rise.

5. The Red Cross reports 13,000 homes were destroyed.