ORLANDO, Fla. – 4 Rivers Smokehouse is breaking tradition in order to help those in the Bahamas who were affected by Hurricane Dorian.

The restaurant group announced Thursday that it will break from its "closed on Sunday" policy and open all Florida locations on Sept. 8 to raise money for relief efforts.

Every 4 Rivers Smokehouse location, with the exception of the one in downtown Orlando, will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Regular dine-in, to-go and online menus will be available.

"As Floridians, we know all too well the destruction hurricanes can cause and it saddens us to see the devastation caused in the Bahamas by Dorian," 4 Rivers founder and CEO John Rivers said in a statement. "Community is the core of our brand, so the entire 4R family is proud to contribute to relief efforts in the Bahamas by raising funds on Sept. 8 at our 4 Rivers Smokehouses and The Coop."

Money raised on Sunday will be donated to World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that provides meals in the wake of natural disasters.

In the past, individual 4 River Smokehouses have opened on Sunday to raise funds for community causes, most notably following the Pusle Nightclub shooting in 2016. But this marks the first time the restaurant group has opened statewide on a Sunday for charity.

The 4 Rivers restaurants that will be open on September 8 include: