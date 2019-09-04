The owner of Rochester's Riverside Hotel tells Spectrum News the hotel will close early next year.

Developer Dave Christa said future development was already in mind when the property was purchased in 2017. He says those plans are still being worked out.

Last year, the city announced the site would become an entertainment, hotel and retail complex with a performing arts center. Billionaire Tom Golisano, who pledged $25 million to the project, later pulled out.

"We are aware of the Rochester Riverside Hotel’s decision regarding operations in 2020. Mayor Warren is working with business leaders and government partners to revitalize this important location at the intersection of our Main Street and the Genesee River. We are hopeful that together we can make the future of this site greater than its past," a city spokesperson said in a statement.