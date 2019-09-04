The Liverpool Public Golf and Country Club could be hosting its final rounds of golf.

Five years ago, the owner tried to sell it. Now, Texas-based developer Trammell Crow plans to buy the property.

Officials say the proposal would bring 1,000 jobs to Clay.

"We could really help get folks who are maybe under employed or folks who left the workforce back in the workforce," said Ryan McMahon, the Onondaga County Executive.

McMahon says Trammel Crow plans to invest $280 million for a distribution center in Onondaga County. The company is one of the country's largest commercial developers and investors, and it's ready to move quickly.

"If we want to score, and we need to score a touchdown,” said McMahon. “Then we need to do our job and get these approvals done, so Trammell Crow can ink their deal."

The plans are to build a 3.7 million square foot warehouse on the site on Morgan Road, across the street from Raymour and Flanigan. First, the Town of Clay needs to change the zoning to commercial industrial.

"There are not a lot of residential areas around there,” said McMahon. “We think it's a very, very good spot for this type of business."

McMahon says he expects to get the proper approvals for the project to begin construction in the spring. Onondaga County is competing with other states for the warehouse, he said. If approved, it will have a ripple effect across the region.

"You start talking about population gains,” said McMahon. “You start talking about some neighboring counties who are hurting for work coming back and maybe finding opportunities there as well."

The Onondaga County IDA has a meeting Thursday morning, where it’s scheduled to talk about the proposal. Trammel Crow expects the IDA to complete its review of the project by the end of October.

Officials say the project will also bring 300 temporary construction jobs to the area.