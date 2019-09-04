ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Imagine waking up after a night of squalls from a hurricane and finding an alligator in your pool.

Rising water levels following storms can push animals toward humans

"Looks like Dorian blew a gator into my swimming pool," said Angelique Micallef-Courts in a video she posted on Facebook. "Great."

Gators aren't the only creatures that could find respite in your yard. Rising water levels push animals out of usual habitats.

Snakes, for instance, like to slither along the banks of water bodies. As water rises, like it is now in the St. Johns River and other spots in Central Florida, snakes move away from the water and closer to back yards in subdivisions.

“They don’t like to stay in the water,” said snake trapper Bob Cross.

That’s probably why a 4-foot cottonmouth (venomous) crawled up to a garage in the Heathrow Woods subdivision near Lake Mary on Monday. Cross snagged it around 5:30 p.m.

He said people need to be cautious as they clean up their yards from storm damage. Downed palm fronds make perfect hiding places for pygmy rattlesnakes (also venomous).

Cross said anyone finding a gator in their yard needs to call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. They will work with either deal with the gator directly or call in a trapper.

FWC's toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline is 866-392-4286.

The Orange County Health Department recently warned residents about the risks from animals during and after storms.

“If you see a snake, back away from it slowly and do not touch it,” the department said in a statement.

Insects and rodents are also risks.

“During flooding conditions, colonies of fire ants are capable of floating in clusters or ‘rafts,’ posing a threat to anything encountering them,” the department said. Rodents displaced by storms will relocate in search of food, water and shelter.

For information on rodent control and diseases, visit the Florida Dept. of Health's website.

