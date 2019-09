MELBOURNE, Fla. — A massive hurricane like Dorian can churn up all sorts of things.

Did it churn up a package of cocaine too?

Melbourne police say a resident on Paradise Beach Tuesday morning found a wrapped package that had washed up on the beach.

The resident took the plastic-wrapped black package to a Melbourne police officer, who field tested it.

The test came back positive for cocaine — about 1,155 grams of it, according to police.

Melbourne police say the package will be destroyed.