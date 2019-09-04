ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 62-year-old man who evacuated to Disney World resort hotel as Hurricane Dorian approached died Monday, according to authorities.

Hurricane Dorian is blamed for 3 Orange County deaths

A man who evacuted to a Disney resort went into cardiac arrest

Two others died while preparing for the storm, officials said

RELATED: PHOTOS: Hurricane Dorian brings destruction, severe weather

The man and his family were staying at Disney's Art of Animation Resort.

Orange County deputies responded to the resort at 4:43 p.m. for a "man down" call.

Reedy Creek Fire Department arrived to assist the man who was in cardiac arrest, a department official said. Firefighters began "advance life support" and took the man to AdventHealth Celebration, where he was pronounced dead.

The man, whose identity was not released, had evacuated from a nearby city, deputies said.

At 4:43 p.m. Monday, Orange County deputies responded to the resort for a "man down" call. Reedy Creek Fire Department arrived and took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.

The man, whose identity has not be released, had evacuated from a nearby city.

He was one of at least three people whose deaths were blamed on the storm.

"Sadly, there were however two hurricane-related deaths in our county according to definitions by the Medical Examiner," Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said in a Wednesday morning briefing.

A 57-year-old Ocoee man died Monday after falling from a tree at his home on Suzette Drive, police said. The man had been cutting branches with a chainsaw at the time.

A 62-year-old Apopka man also died Monday while making hurricane preparations, Orange County Sheriff's Office said. A family member found the man in the yard of his home on North Apopka Vineland Road.

Dorian was a Category 5 hurricane when it hit the Bahamas late Sunday. The storm is blamed for at least seven deaths there.