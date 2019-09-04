ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 62-year-old man who evacuated to Disney World resort hotel as Hurricane Dorian approached died Monday, according to authorities.

The man and his family were staying at Disney's Art of Animation Resort.

Orange County deputies responded to the resort at 4:43 p.m. for a "man down" call.

Reedy Creek Fire Department arrived to assist the man who was in cardiac arrest, a department official said. Firefighters began "advance life support" and took the man to AdventHealth Celebration, where he was pronounced dead.

The man, whose identity was not released, had evacuated from a nearby city, deputies said.

He was one of at least three people whose deaths were blamed on the storm.

"Sadly, there were however two hurricane-related deaths in our county according to definitions by the Medical Examiner," Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said in a Wednesday morning briefing.

A 57-year-old Ocoee man died Monday after falling from a tree at his home on Suzette Drive, police said. The man had been cutting branches with a chainsaw at the time.

A 62-year-old Apopka man also died Monday while making hurricane preparations, Orange County Sheriff's Office said. A family member found the man in the yard of his home on North Apopka Vineland Road.

Dorian was a Category 5 hurricane when it hit the Bahamas late Sunday. The storm is blamed for at least seven deaths there. 