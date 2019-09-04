SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Dorian may have largely left Central Florida, but for residents along Lake Harney, Dorian's effects may be felt for days.

Lake Harney was already high before Dorian

County sand bag location will be at Fort Lane Park

It's self-service, you must fill your own bags

The lake is part of the St. Johns River system, and it was already high before Dorian's arrival. The river gauges last week showed Lake Harney was only about two feet below flood stage.

Residents in that area told Spectrum News that the water was also high than it normally is, even for this time in the rainy season.

The county is setting up a sand bag self-service site for residents starting Friday at 7 a.m.

The site will be at Fort Lane Park, and it will be open 24/7.

Dirt and bags will be available, but residents will need to bring their own shovels and fill the bags themselves.