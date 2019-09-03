ORLANDO, Fla. — The main focus for Central Florida remains Hurricane Dorian.

While the storm continues to move slowly away from the Bahamas today, locally we can expect onshore moving showers and thunderstorms. Gusty squalls will occur on and off as winds increase to 15 to 30 mph or higher.

As Dorian’s center stays offshore but dangerously close to our coastline, we can anticipate tropical storm conditions late this afternoon and into tonight as Dorian makes its way north. Hurricane conditions may be felt in coastal sections starting late tonight into Wednesday.

This will continue as Dorian travels north through Wednesday but impacts will lessen starting in Brevard County then working north.

Any shift in the track could bring tropical storm and hurricane conditions further inland, so this needs to be monitored very closely. Later in the week, drier air will arrive on the back side of Dorian, offering a stretch of lower rain chances into the start of next weekend.

In the tropics, we are focused on Hurricane Dorian .

The storm has gradually lost strength as it churns over The Bahamas. We are waiting for Dorian to head north.

The peak of the storm season is September 10, and it ends November 30.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Potentially life-threatening surf and boating conditions will take shape today with Dorian moving through the Bahamas.

Seas will build to over 15 feet offshore, and to 10 to 15 feet in the surfzone. The risk of rip currents is high.

