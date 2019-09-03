CENTRAL FLORIDA — There are many ways for you to get the latest information and conditions on Dorian throughout the duration of the safety threat.
DORIAN LATEST:
- Dorian latest updates
- TRACK IT: Get tropical updates, forecast models, satellite loops, and more
- POWER OUTAGES: Interactive maps and phone numbers
- CLOSURES: School, business, facility closures
- SAND BAGS: Where to find sand bags in Central Florida
- Central Florida blood bank OneBlood needs donations
Watch us live:
- Spectrum video customers — download the Spectrum TV app from the App Store or Google Play.
- If you’re not a video customer, Spectrum News 13 is providing temporary access on mynews13.com. You can watch the channel live on your desktop or laptop.
Social Media:
We will provide continuous updates and live reports on our social media sites. Our team of meteorologists and reporters will bring you live reports and timely updates throughout the storm.
- Spectrum News 13 Facebook
- Spectrum News 13 Weather Facebook
- Spectrum News 13 Twitter
- Spectrum News 13 Weather Twitter
- Spectrum News 13 Instagram
- Remember to download the Spectrum News 13 mobile app for safety net alerts, interactive radar, and Dorian updates.