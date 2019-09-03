DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Central Florida's law enforcement leaders have said they will show no mercy to people caught stealing during the state of emergency. Three men may learn what will happen in Volusia County.

Two men were arrested Monday, accused of stealing sand bags from a construction site along I-4 in Daytona Beach.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says one of their sergeants spotted one man loading the sand bags into a pickup truck, and another man acting as a lookout. This was at the Tomoka Farms Road/I-4 overpass.

Thaylon Lewis and Joseph Colombo Jr. was arrested and charged with theft during a declared state of emergency. Volusia County Sheriff's Office says these were the first arrests for looting during Dorian.

Meanwhile in Daytona Beach Shores, police officers arrested a man, identified as Jeremy Crouter, for trying to enter 17 rooms at the Hawaiian Inn on South Atlantic Avenue. Police say he resisted arrest.

Crouter was arrested and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, burglary and possession of meth.

Penalties for burglary are heightened during a state of emergency.

Last week, Sheriff Jerry Demings issued a video, telling "entrepreneurial" men and women that if they tried to take advantage of the emergency to commit a crime that law enforcement would catch them, and they would face the maximum penalty.