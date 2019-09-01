ORLANDO, Fla. — A statewide missing child alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl.

Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Savannah Gulley, 14

Missing Child Alerts issued when child's life may be in danger

Savannah Gulley was last seen in Lake City, in the 800 block of Southwest Barwick Terrace, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Saturday night.

She's described as white, 5 feet tall, about 110 pounds, with reddish brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink or purple shirt and blue jeans.

The FDLE issues a missing child alert when law enforcement has reason to believe that the child is in danger. It differs from an Amber Alert in that in the latter, the endangered child is also thought to have been abducted, according to the FDLE.

Anyone with information on where Savannah could be is asked to contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 386-719-2005 or call 911.