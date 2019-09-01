A local store that features fashion from decades ago will be closing its doors soon.

Miss Josie's Antiques has called Delaware Avenue in Buffalo home for nearly 14 years. It sells vintage clothing from the disco era to 90's grunge.

The shop's owners say they can't run the store any longer due to health issues. They say it's been hard saying goodbye to customers, but fun seeing new faces walk through their doors.

"We've seen a lot of new faces that didn't know we were here and heard about us through Facebook posts or whatever," co-owner Alan Walaski-Miller said. "We've had a lot of customers coming and crying, literally tears in their eyes because their going to miss us. Believe me, I'm gonna miss them too because they're not customers, they're family."

The store will close mid-September.

If you need something for the world's largest disco, there's still a lot in stock!