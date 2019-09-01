POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- As Hurricane Dorian slams the Bahamas as a Category 5, people living on Florida’s east coast are deciding whether to evacuate or stay put.

Polk County tourism officials believe many of them will be headed inland in the next day or two.

Randy Eastep, his wife Mary Ann, and his 104-year-old mother checked into the Balmoral Resort Sunday. It’s a vacation home community in Haines City with about 35 percent availability as of Sunday morning. The family lives on Merritt Island.

"We brought tons of food over here,” Mary Ann Eastep said. "I’m pretty worried. This is a big, big storm and you just don’t know what they’re going to do."

Hurricane Irma cost them thousands of dollars in repairs two years ago. They’re praying their home will survive this one but it’s not looking good.

"I’m more worried about this one than any of them. We live in an old wooden house. It won’t stand up in a Category 4, let alone a category 5," Randy Eastep said.

The Easteps aren’t alone in their decision to evacuate. Polk County tourism officials expect very few hotels to have rooms available in the next few days.

"Between 75-80 percent [occupied]. That’s for [Sunday night]. We check them every day. We expect them to go up. Even looking into Monday night especially Tuesday we’re seeing them rise a little bit higher than that,” said Kris Keprios, Senior Tourism Sales and Marketing Manager.

The current forecast calls for tropical storm force winds in Polk County.

Balmoral Resort Assistant General Manager Mitchell Ford said the resort survived Hurricane Irma passing over it. The only issues, one leaking window and power out for a few days.

"We withstood that so with Hurricane Dorian the way and it is moving out…we’re not really going to get hit. I don’t see us having any issues with the property," Mitchell Ford said.

Mary Ann Eastep just hopes that’s the case, and most importantly, that their waterfront home of 28 years is still standing when they return.

"It’s in God’s hands," Mary Ann Eastep said.