ORLANDO, Fla. -- The city of Orlando will be opening up downtown parking garages ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

  • Parking fees to be waived at city-owned garages
  • People looking for covered parking can park at 1 of 5 garages
  • Boats, trailers and taller vehicles not permitted

Parking fees will be waived at five city-owned garages starting at 12 p.m. Monday, the city said in a tweet.

Anyone who would like to park their car in a covered garage can do so at one of the following:

  • City Commons Parking Garage
  • Jefferson Street Garage
  • Central Boulevard Garage
  • Orange County Administration Garage
  • Library Garage

Boats, trailers and vehicles taller than 6-feet-7-inches are not permitted in the garages.