ORLANDO, Fla. -- The city of Orlando will be opening up downtown parking garages ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
- Parking fees to be waived at city-owned garages
- People looking for covered parking can park at 1 of 5 garages
- Boats, trailers and taller vehicles not permitted
Parking fees will be waived at five city-owned garages starting at 12 p.m. Monday, the city said in a tweet.
Anyone who would like to park their car in a covered garage can do so at one of the following:
- City Commons Parking Garage
- Jefferson Street Garage
- Central Boulevard Garage
- Orange County Administration Garage
- Library Garage
Boats, trailers and vehicles taller than 6-feet-7-inches are not permitted in the garages.