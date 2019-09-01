ORLANDO, Fla. -- The city of Orlando will be opening up downtown parking garages ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Parking fees will be waived at five city-owned garages starting at 12 p.m. Monday, the city said in a tweet.

Anyone who would like to park their car in a covered garage can do so at one of the following:

City Commons Parking Garage

Jefferson Street Garage

Central Boulevard Garage

Orange County Administration Garage

Library Garage

Boats, trailers and vehicles taller than 6-feet-7-inches are not permitted in the garages.