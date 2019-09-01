ORLANDO, Fla. — As Hurricane Dorian continues to strengthen, Central Florida-area and state governments have prepared their emergency operations centers, urging residents to have their hurricane preparations done as soon as possible.

Spectrum News 13 crews are monitoring preparations with residents, shops, theme parks, and more.

As updates from our reporters come in, we will share them here.

Statewide

President Donald Trump has signed an emergency declaration for the Seminole Tribe of Florida. That means FEMA will provide federal emergency aid to the tribe as it prepares for Hurricane Dorian.

County and Local Governments

Osceola County

Osceola County has announced a mandatory evacuation beginning Monday for the Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee campus. The county is establishing a shelter for these residents.

Brevard County

Brevard County Emergency Management has delayed a mandatory evacuation order for people living in certain parts of the county.

Initially, the mandatory evacuation was set to go into effect at 8 a.m. Sunday. But with the latest update on Hurricane Dorian's track, officials have pushed back the evacuations to begin at 8 a.m. Monday.

The order includes the following areas:

those who live on the barrier island and Merritt Island

those in mobile or manufactured homes

those in low-lying, flood-prone areas

those with special medical needs

You can search if your home is in an evacuation zone here .

Flagler County

County officials say residents in evacuation zones A, B, C, and F, as well as those in low lying areas or mobile homes, should be prepared to evacuate on Monday , SHOULD the county issue an evacuation order.

If evacuation orders are issued, Bunnell Elementary will open as a shelter for general population and pets. Rymfire Elementary will open as a special needs shelter.

Orange County

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said nine shelters will open Monday, including three pet friendly shelters. However, cots will not be provided, so people are asked to bring their own bedding.

The mayor also said services will be scaled back Monday and Tuesday in preparation for the storm. Officials are also suspending trash collections Monday and Tuesday.

ORLANDO

The city of Orlando has declared a state of emergency. the city will continue to pick up yard waste, but that will stop on Monday.

The city also is waiving parking fees for a limited time. LYNX Bus Service will shut down when winds reach 35 mph., and construction on I-4 will stop soon so storm preparations can begin.

OUC says they have already tripled resources for power restoration. The agency will start with critical infrastructures.

Seminole County

Seminole County Emergency Operations Center is now open. According to the county, they are expecting power outages and curfews to be put in place.

All Seminole County Public Schools activities Friday night will go as planned. However, any school meetings, events, athletics, or other activities beginning Saturday will be canceled through Tuesday.

The county will not release the names and location of hurricane shelters until Sunday morning at the earliest. — Asher Wildman, Jeff Allen, Spectrum News

Central Florida Hispanic Community

Hispanic Federation, Farmworker Association of Florida, Hope CommUnity Center, the Florida Puerto Rican Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and more began to collect food and water for the thousands of people they serve.

Anyone who calls the Hispanic Federation can learn about what services are available to them, the nearest shelters, along with getting connected to a specialist who can help with anxiety.

Tikkun Olam Community Action Center and the Florida Puerto Rican Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will also provide toiletries, clothing, and adult diapers to those in need at its newest building on 2293 Aurora Road Melbourne. — Jesse Canales, Spectrum News

Hispanic Federation Florida: (407) 270-0597



The Florida Puerto Rican Hispanic Chamber of Commerce: (321) 863-5165



Farmworker Association of Florida: (407) 886-5151



Hope CommUnity Center: (407) 880-4673

Beware of Price Gouging

Price gouging is against the law during a state of emergency, which the governor declared Wednesday. Price gouging is charging for essential items heavily exceeding the average from the past 30 days.

Price gougers in Florida can be fined up to $1,000 per violation and as much as $25,000 for multiple violations within a 24-hour period.

The state attorney general has activated a special hotline to report violations: 1-866-9-NO-SCAM.

Live Updates from our Reporters