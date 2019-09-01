ORLANDO, Fla. – If you must evacuate because of Hurricane Dorian, there is a program out there to help people find a place to stay.

Airbnb launches Open Homes Program

People displaced by Hurricane Dorian can get temporary housing

Activation area includes Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and Alabama

Airbnb has launched its Open Homes Program, which provides free temporary housing to displace residents and relief workers who have been deployed to areas affected by the hurricane.

The program is open to affected residents in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and parts of Alabama.

"We encourage hosts to open up their homes, and those who need housing to take advantage of the program," said Kellie Bentz, Airbnb's head of global disaster response and relief.

Open Homes is available through September 16.

The program was originally launched back in 2012 for Hurricane Sandy.

For more information, visit airbnb.com/dorianmainland.