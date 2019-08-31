ORLANDO, Fla. -- Good news Star Wars fans, you're now allowed to take the Galaxy's Edge Coca-Cola bottles on flights, the TSA said Friday.
- TSA reviews policy on Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Coke bottles
- Bottles now allowed in checked, carry-on luggage
- Agency says bottles will be treated as "oversized liquid"
The agency issued a new statement after reviewing its policy that banned the thermal detonator-shaped bottles from carry-on and checked luggage.
"We have completed our review, and instructed our officers to treat these as an oversized liquid," a spokesperson said in an email to Spectrum News.
Travelers who want to take to bottles home as souvenirs can put them in checked bags or empty the bottles to be brought on as a carry-on item, according to the TSA.
Initially the agency said the specially-designed bottles were prohibited because they resembled replica hand grenades.
The bottles are sold exclusively at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the $1 billion land that officially opened Thursday at Disney's Hollywood Studios. A nearly-identical version of the land opened May 31 at Disneyland in California.
