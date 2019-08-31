BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – As Hurricane Dorian taunts the Space Coast, Brevard County Emergency Management has delayed mandatory evacuations.

Mandatory evacuations delayed for Brevard County

Some residents say they will leave a day early

Many businesses are already boarded up for Hurricane Dorian

But that didn't stop the residents on the barrier islands from getting ready.

It's sort of a ghost town in the Cocoa Beach area. The pier closed at 5 p.m. Saturday and will remain closed until further notice.

Quite a few people said they are leaving tomorrow a day ahead of the mandatory evacuations.

According to the Czyzynskis, they live so close to Cocoa Beach, they are not waiting until Monday morning when mandatory evacuations are set for people who live on the barrier islands, including areas from Kennedy Space Center south to the south beaches and Merritt Island.

"I'm following what everyone else is doing, boarding up and getting out," Olivia Czyzynski said. "Putting furniture up on concrete in case of a storm surge because we are so close to the water, we boarded up our windows."

For Olivia this is her first hurricane but quickly learned about an added layer of protection for her home.

"Now they have this king tide they are talking about so the water is already going to be high , so we wound up buying flood insurance but you can't use it for 30 days so we are prepared for the next hurricane," she said.

Also not taking any chances is Brevard County resident Joe Evju. He said those with special needs like his 34-year-old son Joseph should evacuate early to prevent getting stuck in traffic.

"Yeah, it's hard for me with him, he falls a lot and I have to make sure," he said. [If] somebody needs medicine they should go where they can get electric."

Labor Day weekend is still attracting people to the beach but not for long. The Ale House is boarded up, while a nearby Irish pub is a no drinking zone and has closed up shop.

Evju said Dorian being at Category 4 hurricane for now is nothing to play around with and residents should listen to evacuation orders and any other cautionary announcement.

"If they absolutely want me to evacuate and leave I'll leave without a doubt because I have to think of him first," Evju said.

According to Brevard County emergency officials, the hurricane is expected to bring major water and wind to county beginning Tuesday.

To determine whether you home is located in an evacuation zone, visit floridadisaster.org.