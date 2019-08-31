BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A mandatory evacuation order has now been issued for parts of Brevard County ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Space Coast leaders are calling on people to leave starting Sunday at 8 a.m.

The order includes:

those who live on the barrier island and Merritt Island

those in mobile or manufactured homes

those in low-lying, flood-prone areas

those with special medical needs

The barrier island includes Cape Canaveral, Cocoa Beach, South Patrick Shores, Satellite Beach, Indian Harbour Beach, Indialantic, and Melbourne Beach.

The county is still working to secure shelters. Those locations will be announced Sunday.

Health First's Cape Canaveral Hospital in Cocoa Beach isn't waiting until Sunday to evacuate.

A majority of patients will be moved Saturday.

They'll be transported to other Health First hospitals on the mainland.