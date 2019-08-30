KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Osceola Council on Aging is not just stocking up on water and food but also on medical supplies, because during emergencies, they also serve as a special needs shelter.

“Our “Meals on Wheels” department has been out delivering meals and bottled water to those clients that cannot get out of their homes,” said Christin Hougland, Nursing Supervisor for the Osceola County Council on Aging .

The phone at the Osceola Council on Aging did not stop ringing Friday as the elderly and the sick made their plans for Hurricane Dorian.

The council is not asking for any donations right now, however, Hougland said the biggest need from the community comes after the storm, depending on the damage in the area.

The Osceola Council on Aging prefers special-needs folks to register beforehand, but if residents don’t get a chance to do so, they still have an open door policy.

“Just because you’re not registered, do not stay home,” Hougland said. “If you are in a mobile home or a high-flood zone, and you have not registered and have special needs, please just report to the shelter when the (emergency operations center) lets you know it’s open.”

Because Hougland doesn’t know what the storm will bring, they are hoping for the best and preparing for the worst.

“We just want to make sure that our frail and needy residents in our county are taken care of,” Hougland said. “And that they are safe and that they have a plan, if they're not planning on going into a shelter… that they have family that know about their whereabouts and are just in a safe environment.”

The Osceola Council on Aging will be opening as a special needs shelter at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Individuals staying there should take medicine and other vital supplies.