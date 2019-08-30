ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With Hurricane Dorian seemingly heading towards landfall in Florida, home improvement retailers are trying to keep portable generators in stock and available for people preparing for the storm.

But once you get it home, do you know how to be sure it's set up properly?

We spoke to master electrician Kevin Court from Sunrise Irrigation and Electric about safely running a portable generator. Here's 5 dos and don'ts:

DO hire an licensed electrician if you want a generator to power a portion of your house or your entire house. DON'T use the generator indoors, in a garage, or in any closed spaces. DO keep the generator at least 10 feet from your home. Build a shelter to protect it from the elements or keep it under a covered area. DON'T use a smaller generator to power larger air conditioning units. DO install a carbon monoxide detector in your home if you're running a generator

