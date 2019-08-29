ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is getting ready for Hurricane Dorian.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued a state of emergency ahead of the storm.

As preparations get underway, businesses have begun to announce closures, including some area attractions.

Here's a list of closures. We'll update the list as more closures are announced:

Kennedy Space Center Visitors Complex

The Cape Canaveral attraction has announced it will be closed September 1 and 2 in anticipation of severe weather. During the closure visitors will not be allowed on the visitor complex grounds.

KSC will be open regular hours (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.) on August 31, but bus tours and special interest tours will not be available.

Fun Spot America

The National Night Out Taste of I-Drive event scheduled for August 29 at Fun Spot's Orlando park has been canceled. The event will be rescheduled for a later date.

Disney World