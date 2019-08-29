ORLANDO, Fla. — Local and state governments began opening emergency operations centers Thursday with an eye towards a Hurricane Dorian that may be stronger than originally thought at landfall.

Coastal counties are urging residents to complete their hurricane preparations now. Many of them are holding meetings and briefings throughout the afternoon to announce plans and preparations.

And they're not the only ones preparing, we're monitoring preparations with residents, shops, zoos, theme parks and more.

As updates from our reporters come in, we will share them here.

Flagler County

In Flagler County, officials are preparing to take the worst of Dorian. They made a declaration of emergency. They're urging residents who live east of I-95, or in mobile homes or low-lying areas, to be ready to evacuate on Saturday. The school district says shelters will open when the county gives the word. Updates are always available at the Flagler County government website.

Central Florida Zoo prepares animals for Dorian

Workers at the Central Florida Zoo in Sanford are making sure the zoo is hurricane-ready ahead of Dorian.

They’re spending the next few days going through safety checklists, to make sure the animals are safe and secure to ride out the storm, explained CEO Dino Ferri.

From cleaning up debris to taking down loose branches and tarps, workers are making sure anything that could be a projectile is moved. They’re also stocking up on food and water for the 400 animals - enough to last three to five days.

Most of the animals will be brought to a hurricane-proof building, where about 10 veterinarians and other department heads will wait out the storm. The larger animals, such as the rhinoceros, giraffes and big cats, will stay in concrete housing in their pens.

The zoo will be closed from Saturday until further notice. — Rebecca Turco, Spectrum News.

LIVE UPDATES FROM OUR REPORTERS