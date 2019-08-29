ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy suffered a broken arm and head injuries after being struck by a vehicle on an Orlando road early Thursday morning.

Unnamed deputy expected to make recovery

Northbound Apopka Vineland Road is closed

Get the latest traffic updates with the Road Report

At around 4:25 a.m., an unnamed deputy was investigating an incident where a vehicle struck a sign and fled the scene on Apopka Vineland Road and Conroy Windermere Road in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Highway Patrol.

As the deputy was removing the sign, another deputy parked behind the first one and got out to help, according to Lt. Kim Montes with the FHP.

The second deputy was the one who was struck by a Ford Focus, she stated. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

"(The) deputy's injuries are serious, but he is expected to recover," the Sheriff's Office tweeted.

In another tweet, Sheriff John Mina said the deputy suffered a broken leg and arm and received a head injury, however, he is awake and talking.

The deputy will need surgery, but he will recover, the tweet continued.

UPDATE on injured Deputy: According to @SheriffMina, Deputy was clearing debris from the roadway when he was struck by a motorist. He has a broken arm, broken leg and a head injury. He’s awake and talking; will need surgery but expected to recover. Keep those prayers coming. pic.twitter.com/3s2mvL1LMt — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 29, 2019

There is no word about the driver of the Ford Focus.

The southbound section of Apopka Vineland Road is back open, but the northbound is still closed.

Olympia High School Principal Guy Swanson sent out a voice message to parents, informing them of the "serious crash" and encouraged parents and guardians to make changes to their schedules so students would not be late coming into school.

Chain of Lakes Middle School is also located in that general area.