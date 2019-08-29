ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida counties in the possible path of Dorian are now under a state of emergency, and officials and volunteers across the area are preparing for possible landfall.

The American Red Cross in Orlando is keeping a close eye on the path of Dorian . They are ready to provide assistance wherever it’s needed.

Pamela Harris, a 19-year American Red Cross volunteer, who has helped at more than 40 disasters sites around the country and in Puerto Rico, said she willl be ready to help again if needed.

“I’ve actually deployed to 42 national disasters,” said Harris.

Harris and other volunteers from The American Red Cross Orlando Chapter have helped with sheltering and distributing supplies at disaster sites. She’s helped after Hurricanes Katrina, Michael, Harvey, and Maria.

“We take out the big box trucks and deliver supplies, and it was great. As soon as we would pull up, everyone sees us they would come. They were so in need of water and cleaning supplies,” she said.

Harris and others at the American Red Cross are monitoring Dorian very closely to see who could be impacted.

Elsewhere in Central Florida

Emergency Management staff and law enforcement in Flagler County are already making plans in case the storm impacts the coast.

“Right now our city crews are preparing for the worst and hoping for the best,” said Chief Matt Doughney, of the Flagler Beach Police Department.

Storm preps are underway in Flagler Beach along A1A. Police say they are picking up what could become debris in high winds. Unfortunately this could push back their progress @MyNews13 #News13Flagler pic.twitter.com/vTbpFgKXrR — Nicole Griffin (@NicoleNews13) August 28, 2019

Although the path of the hurricane is still uncertain, one of the biggest areas of concern in Flagler County is in Flagler Beach along A1A. That area has still not fully recovered from the last two hurricanes.

“A1A is still extremely fragile, especially on the south end where Matthew washed out almost 2.5 miles worth of Atlantic avenue and that is in the construction phase right now with a $26 million dollar project,” Doughney said.

Another issue is the sand dunes, which are also not in the best shape. Storm surge combined with the lunar high tide puts them at risk.