CONCORD, N.C. – Hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars are coming to Concord thanks to a new business headed to town.

As we reported last week, Carvana, a car vending machine company, is creating a facility to inspect and store cars as the company grows its footprint.

Cabarrus County officials announced Thursday that it will bring 400 jobs and $30 million to the area. County chairman Steve Morris says the company will build on the old Phillip Morris site.

“It’s with mixed emotions that we see the demolition of the Phillip Morris facility out there, but it was such a mammoth building that it was actually deterring some of our prospects. So, we think the best things are yet to come,” he said.

They hope the unique, modern take on car sales is just a small part in the big future of Concord. Part of the deal to allow Carvana to operate in Concord includes a $400,000 contribution to a state fund that helps bring future businesses into North Carolina.