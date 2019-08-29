A new indoor, inflatable playground is now open in Pittsford.

Bounce Hopper is for kids age 12 and under. The new space on Monroe Avenue occupies what was formerly Bounce-It-Out, which closed its doors last year.

Isar Kiani, her husband Pouya Seifzadeh and their son were frequent visitors of the former Bounce-It-Out. But when the business closed they saw an opportunity to start fresh. The family also own Ontario Play & Café.

"We are very lucky. Rochester was very welcoming. We only moved here three years ago,” Kiani said. “We have been able to open two businesses already and that says a lot about Rochester."

"We love the idea that we took over two businesses that we’re former customers. We love that our son is interacting with other kids in these facilities,” Seifzadeh said. “It is a great opportunity for us, we are both business professors. She teaches at Fisher and I am at Geneseo. So, we are getting opportunity to practice what we preach."

Bounce Hopper has inflatable jumps, slides and obstacle courses to explore.

"It is 17,000 square feet. We have inflatables everywhere for toddlers on up. Adults can go on with their children,” said Lindsay Ehrmentraut, manager at Bounce Hopper. “You can see all around the inflatables which is huge, it is a big safety aspect to be able to see where your kids are and what they are doing."

Bounce Hopper is open seven days a week. The business is located on Monroe Avenue across the street from Pittsford Plaza.