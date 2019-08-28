BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Officials Wednesday discussed a criminal investigation into political activities in Brevard County after someone was impersonated a county commissioner on Facebook and posted personal attacks on that page.

Sheriff Ivey says someone impersonated Comm. Brian Lobers

The fake Facebook page reportedly posted attacks

State Rep. Randy Fine claims Democrats behind attacks

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey says someone was pretending to be County Commissioner Brian Lobers and posting attacks.

State Rep. Randy Fine claimed Democrats were behind the page.

“Brevard democrats illegally stole the identity of a Republican elected official and attempted to make it seem like he was behind it,” Fine said.

Political attacks are not illegal but identity theft or impersonating someone is,

“It’s actually identity theft using Lobers’ account,” Ivey explained.

But determining who is behind the page is not as easy as it seems. Commissioner Lober, who is also an attorney, explained just because no charges are being filed, doesn't mean a crime wasn't committed.

“For that reason we can be very confident that something occurred … without meeting that elevated burden of which is required to have a successful conviction,” Lober said.

The Brevard-area Democratic Party issued this quote in response to the press conference: