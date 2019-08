NATIONWIDE – Louisiana restaurant chain Popeyes has officially run out of their new chicken sandwiches.

Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now). pic.twitter.com/Askp7aH5Rr — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 27, 2019

The chain saw long lines and high demand after people on the internet began comparing their new sandwich to the sandwiches at Chick Fil A.

The restaurant has not said when they expect to get more in, but say they’ll send a push alert from their app when they do.