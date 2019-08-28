Plans to repurpose the old Scolite property along the Troy river water front will not be moving forward after a unanimous vote from the city zoning board against any zoning changes to the location.

RJ Valente Gravel wanted to lease the land for up to five years to conduct a shipping operation which would export building materials onto boats along the water.

But opponents say the plan from them to pay $72,000 wasn't enough.

On top of that, residents raised concerns over heavy truck traffic and noise, as well as environmental impacts to surrounding homes.

“It’s unfortunate that we couldn’t get that across to everyone, we thought we were going to do better for the city,” said Anthony Valente, of RJ Valente Gravel.

“You know, I feel for Valente. As businesses, it’s tough to be in business and you got to pay attention to what the neighbor needs,” said Troy resident Dave Publow. “It’s residential and I think it should be treated as such.”

This is not the first time the project has come up against obstacles. A similar proposal was rejected by the board five years ago.