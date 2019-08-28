ORLANDO, Fla. — There is some confusion as the Trump administration seeks to redefine the term “public charge.”

Gail Seeram is an attorney in Orlando. She said she’s gotten an influx in calls from clients asking about The White House’s new public charge rule.

“We have been swamped by emails and consultations,” Seeram said.

The new “public charge” rule would only affect individuals seeking to become lawful permanent Residents, or “green card” holders, and people looking to immigrate to the United States.

“This does not apply to pregnant women, this does not apply to asylum seekers or refugees,” Seeram explained. “Again pregnant women are eligible for these benefits, because it’s really the baby getting that benefit.”

Under the new measures the federal government could deny green cards to those using Medicaid, food stamps, and housing vouchers.

Seeram said most immigrants don’t qualify for this type of federal aid anyways, because these programs have stringent requirements in which you cannot be undocumented.

However, Seeram said even getting help from a charity can affect an application because of how vague the proposed rule is.

“Based on their age, based on their prior health history, based on their financial assets, based on their resources, or lack of resources they may have,” Seeram noted. “Even if they have an affidavit support that meets the poverty guidelines, this officer can still have their discretion to deny, that’s the major change.”

Seeram said many immigrants are dropping needed public benefits but it shouldn’t be that way.

“The message for the community is when they hear a new immigration policy being announced on television seek advice from legal counsel,” she said.

The new rule is supposed to go into effect on October 15, but legal challenges could have an impact on that date.