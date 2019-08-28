ORLANDO, Fla. — UCF and Valencia College's Downtown Orlando campus is now open for business.

City of Orlando making changes to ease traffic from UCF Downtown

Officials expects nearly 8,000 students to attend classes this fall

Some students like UCF junior Bianca Dimov already dread their morning commute.

"It's kind of frustrating. The roads are already confusing,” Dimov said.

Junior Alexis Small says she can't trust her smart devices anymore to get her through congestion.

"Some of the streets that my GPS says to turn are closed due to construction purposes," Small explained.

The City of Orlando expects nearly 8,000 students to attend classes this fall. They know that several surrounding roads to be affected and have already done a lot of work.

For example, improvements have already been made to Amelia Street.

On Amelia Street from Parramore Avenue to Hughey Avenue, the road has already been reconfigured to one travel lane in each direction with a center turn lane and a dedicated LYMMO lane.

Plus, now there are bike lanes in both directions and on street parking west of Terry Avenue.

That should help in the short-term, however, there are some things that just cannot be done until impact is seen.

The city says that they already retimed the signals for the primary streets before classes began, but fine tuning will continue as patterns are established.

Of course, you can't talk about Orlando without addressing pedestrian safety and the city has already added pedestrian signals at the surrounding intersections.

However, with the UCF Academic Center for Excellence nearby harboring elementary school students, the city is working to add speed humps near the school and blinking bike pedestrian crossing signs to help alert motorists.

The city of Orlando is strongly suggesting other means of travel, like public transportation or LYME Bikes.

Here is a look at everything the city of Orlando has done, what it is doing and what will eventually be done as well…