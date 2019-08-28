MIAMI, Fla. — A deadline has passed for calling a special session on gun reform in Florida.

The deadline came and went after Democrats took a poll and figured they didn't have the support they needed.

Even though Democrats failed at getting a special session called on gun reform, they're moving forward with their efforts filing bills for each issue they'd hoped would have been addressed.

On Tuesday, some Florida Democrats held a meeting in Miami.

Those Democratic lawmakers say they will file bills covering universal background checks, safe gun storage, banning high-capacity magazines and one that would create a task force to address gun violence.

This comes after Republicans shot down holding that special session.

One woman at yesterday's presser said her sone was killed in the Pulse shooting and now, three years later, she doesn't feel like lawmakers have done anything to help prevent mass shootings.

"There were calls for a special session on gun violence," said MJ Wright, whose son was killed at Pulse. "But 49 dead 58 injured and a hundred terrorized was not enough think in those three years how many killed and injured maybe could’ve been saved if that session had been held."

Democrats will hold a similar press conference Thursday in Coral Springs.

Senate President, Republican Bill Galvano, instructed a committee to "review and better understand the various factions involved in mass shootings," but said he does not support calling a special session.