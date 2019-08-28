FLORIDA — If you had travel plans centered around the Caribbean this Labor Day weekend, they've likely changed or probably will because of Dorian.

Major carriers offering to waive fees for changing flights booked for Caribbean destinations

Southwest offering waivers for changing flights booked to, from Florida airports

TPA not on list of Florida destinations eligible for fee waivers yet

Airlines are offering to waive fees for potential passengers wanting to change their flight plans due to the storm.

Right now, if you had plans to visit Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic or other Caribbean destinations, you can change those flights without extra costs.

Each of the airlines is providing directions on who can qualify for a flight waiver. We've linked directions from each of the major carriers offering waivers below:

So far, only Southwest has announced flight waivers to and from Florida airports with Dorian on its way.

Those waivers apply to their Orlando, West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale terminals.

Tampa international is not on the list as of yet, but that could change as the storm track changes over the next 24-36 hours.